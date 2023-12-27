2023 4BR Special Award

This year's 4BR Special Award goes to conductor Duncan Beckley — a musician of passion, professionalism and a remarkable talent for understanding the successful alchemy of brass band music making.

The 4BR Special Award recognising the contribution of a person or organisation to the brass band movement, this year goes to conductor, teacher and adjudicator Duncan Beckley.

Born in London but having grown up in Yorkshire, his has been a musical career borne of passion, professionalism and a remarkable talent for understanding the successful alchemy of brass band music making.

Victories

The statistic of 104 contest wins hallmarks that — from his first with Warren Youth Band in 1978 to his latest with Horbury Victoria in November 2023. There are sure to be more to come.

He has conducted at every level, Youth to Championship, local contests to the British Open, winning accolades, prizes and titles along the way.

National Championships of Great Britain victories have come in 1982 (Fourth Section with Warren), 1994 (Second Section with Chapeltown Silver) and 1999 (Second Section with Holme Silver), as have 16 Area titles spanning 40 years from Fourth to Championship Section in four different regions.

He has won test piece and own-choice contests, entertainment and march and hymn tune events — from the Senior Cup at the British Open Spring Festival and the Bolsover Festival of Brass to Whit Friday and Wetherby. He has led bands at Brass in Concert and the Royal Albert Hall and at events from Strathclyde to Stroud.

All areas and levels

His CV covers bands from all parts of the UK — from Bon Accord to Bath Spa, Royal Buckley to Alder Valley, Strabane to Staines — and just about all stops in between. He has left each a better band, and each with lifelong friends. For 27 years he was the highly regarded Musical Director of Newstead Band.

He started his musical career on flugel horn before moving to tuba, but it was conducting that was, and remains his passion. The banding movement has been lucky that it has never left him.

Inspiration

Along the way he has overcome numerous challenges, bother personal and professional — notably from others of ignorance and prejudice.

It is something which he has borne with fortitude and professionalism, his success the perfect riposte as well as an inspiration to those who have followed in his footsteps.

In 2022 he was presented with the Mortimer Medal from the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of his pioneering work in promoting social inclusion in the brass band movement both in youth and adult education as well as for his work with community bands.

Duncan Beckley is a member of The Royal College of Music and a Fellow of Trinity College of Music. He has gained a degree in Music from Shefield University. A highly regarded PGCE qualified teacher, he also has an MA in Education from Leeds University.

Talent

That talent has been recognised by his peers, with numerous leading conductors asking for his assistance, guidance and opinions, and with his list of adjudication appointments (he has been a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators Association for many years) now almost reaching a century as well.

His has been an outstanding contribution to the brass banding movement.

The 4BR Special Award is chosen by the 4BR owners, Iwan Fox and Anthony Banwell

4BR Special Award:

2022: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

2021: Denis Wick

2020: Brass Bands England

2019: Lito Fontana

2018: Allan Withington

2017: Paul Hindmarsh

2016: Carole Crompton

2015: Philip Wilby

2014: Mike Shenton

2013: John Berryman

2012: Howard Snell

2011: Philip Sparke

2010: Scottish Brass Band Association

2009: Ian Williams

2008: Norwegian Band Federation

2007: Peter Roberts

2006: Markus Bach

2005: David Gallaher

2004: David Read

2003: Salvationist Publishing & Supplies Ltd

2002: Frank Hodges

2001: Alan Jenkins