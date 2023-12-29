Death of Dennis Masters

The passing has has been announced of the hugely respected conductor and adjudicator Dennis Masters, aged 100.

The brass banding movement is mourning the death of conductor Dennis Masters, who passed away on 28th December aged 100.

At the time of his death he was the oldest surviving conductor of a National Championship of Great Britain winning band. His success came in leading Langley Band to Second Section victory performing 'Four Preludes' by Eric Ball at Kensington Town Hall in 1957.

Life long Langley association

Born in Oldbury in the West Midlands in 1923, his association with Langley lasted nearly 90 years — having joined them at the age of 12. On his 100th birthday he was thrilled when they performed for him at the nursing home where he lived during the last 18 months of his remarkable life.

A precocious playing talent, he became principal cornet of Langley aged 13 — a role he held until conscripted into the Army in 1941, where he became principal cornet of the regimental band of the 1st Battalion Worcestershire Regiment until 1946.

Conducting success

A successful career as a freelance trumpet player followed, although he returned to Langley to become their conductor — a role he held for the next 46 years.

His first success with the baton came in 1951 at a local contest in Shropshire. It was to be the first of many, as throughout the 1950s he developed them into a highly competitive force.

The Second Section National title success of 1957 was preceded by a hat-trick of Midlands Second Section Area wins (as well as a third-place finish at the Finals in 1955). Promoted to the Championship Section following their London win, he led them to a four-point victory in the 1958 Area contest — leaving conductors of the stature of Eric Ball, Stanley Boddington, George Hespe and George Thompson in his wake.

Sought after

Langley remained a respected top flight band for the vast majority of his tenure as Musical Director — qualifying for the Royal Albert Hall National Finals in 1961 and 1962 and just missing out on a place at the British Open after coming runner-up at the Grand Shield in 1970.

He also led the band to victory at the short-lived Wills Regional Championship contest in 1973, going on to come runner-up behind the fast emerging Stanshawe Band in the Final.

A much sought after freelance conductor, he also led Ransome & Marles (later Ransome, Hoffman & Pollard) to second place at the 1970 National Championships of Great Britain, as well as the Midland Regional title the following year.

Dennis Masters was also a highly regarded adjudicator over a 40 year period, whilst his colourful work, 'Music from the Greek Islands' was used as the test-piece for the 1985 Fourth Section Nottinghamshire CISWO contest.

He will be sadly missed as a figure head of the band but also by his many friends in the wider banding community Langley Band

An inspirational teacher, working for over 30 years at the Birmingham School of Music as well as the Elgar School of Music, he inspired countless youngsters to enjoy brass band music making. A successful music business owner, he was the recipient of the Iles Medal for services to music in 1985.

He lived in Stourport with his wife Jean (who died in 2005), remaining a proud Patron of Langley Band and the most generous and welcoming of hosts.

The Langley Band stated: "He will be sadly missed as a figure head of the band but also by his many friends in the wider banding community."

That sentiment will be echoed throughout the banding world.