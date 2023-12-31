                 

New Year's funding boost for instruments in Northern Ireland

Comber Brass enjoys a share of a New Year funding scheme from Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Comber
  Comber Brass will receive £10,000 for instrument purchases

Sunday, 31 December 2023

        

A New Year's gift of almost £400,000 of funding will enable individual musicians, professional ensembles and amateur performing groups across Northern Ireland purchase new instruments.

It follows an announcement by Arts Council of Northern Ireland of 43 capital funding awards from the Department for Communities. The scheme has been in place for several years.

Important scheme

Speaking about the funding, Gilly Campbell, joint Director of Arts Development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: "With much appreciated capital investment from the Department of Communities, the Arts Council is delighted to announce this funding through the Musical Instruments Programme.

This important scheme will help support solo musicians, bands and musical groups buy or replace the instruments they need to fulfil their performance potential."

The Bands strand of the initiative was created to support accordion, brass, flute, pipe, wind and concert bands.

One of those to benefit will be Comber Brass Band. For more than 120 years they have played a vibrant role in their local community, performing at competitions and events.

Youth band

In September 2022 they started a Youth Band, helping to secure brass banding for future generations. Their grant of £10,000 will support the purchase two new bass and baritone instruments.

Other individual musicians, including brass, have also gained awards.

        

