Scottish Bands of the Year announced

Whitburn, Kirkintilloch, Clackmannan District, Selkirk Silver and Highland Brass end 2023 as Scottish Bands of the Year.

Sunday, 31 December 2023

        

2023 has closed with the Scottish Brass Band Association confirming its five sectional 'Band of the Year' winners.

The system sees bands receive 1 point for taking part, 1 additional point for each Scottish band in their own section which they defeat, and 1 bonus point for being the winning band in their section. It applies for domestic as well as national and international events.

Championship

The 2023 Championship Section winner was Whitburn Band who finished ahead of rival the cooperation band and Dalmellington.

In 2023 Whitburn claimed the Scottish Championships and British Open Grand Shield titles, as well as participating in the European Championships, British Open and Scottish Open.

First and Second

The First Section honours went to Kirkintilloch in a year in which they won both the West of Scotland Band Association and Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Shield. They finished ahead of Coalburn Silver and Bathgate.

The Second Section award went to Clackmannan District Brass, marking a year of consistency over six domestic contest outings. They finished ahead of Newmilns & Galston and Irvine & Dreghorn.

Third and Fourth

Selkirk Silver took the Third Section accolade after they not only won the Scottish title, but also secured a fine sixth place at the National Final in Cheltenham and came fifth at the Border Entertainment contest. They finished ahead of ahead of Shotts St. Patrick's Brass and Brass Sounds Inverclyde.

The Fourth Section honours were taken by Highland Brass, who also claimed the Scottish title and secured a hard earned eighth placed finish at the Cheltenham National Final. They finished ahead of Buckhaven & Methil Miners and MacTaggart Scott Loanhead.

2023 SBBA Band of the Year winners:

Championships Section: Whitburn
First Section: Kirkintilloch
Second Section: Clackmannan District
Third Section: Selkirk Silver
Fourth Section: Highland Brass

        

TAGS: Whitburn

sbba

