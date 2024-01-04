Player trio boosts ethos at VBS Poynton

A family trio of players boosts the confidence of Vernon Building Society Band ahead of the new season.

Vernon Building Society Poynton Band has received a family player boost ahead of the new 2024 season with three new additions to its ranks.

Kara and Richard Sutcliffe join on flugel and solo horn respectively whilst their son Keelan joins the percussion team. They have already enjoyed their concert debuts in December.

Fantastic

Band Manager Vicky Penney told 4BR: "It's been fantastic to welcome three such experienced, high-quality players to the Poynton family.

Not only do they help lift the playing standard as we look forward to the new contest year, but they've fitted in brilliantly with our fun and friendly ethos."