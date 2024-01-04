                 

Heartfield tenure ends at Skelmanthorpe

The five year musical partnership between Martin Heartfield and Skelmanthorpe has come to an end.

Skelmanthorpe
  Martin Heartfield enjoyed success at Skelmanthorpe during his tenure

Thursday, 04 January 2024

        

Conductor Martin Heartfield has announced that his musical tenure at Skelmanthorpe Band has come to an end.

Thanks

In an announcement on his Facebook page he stated: "I would like to announce that after 5 years, my musical partnership with the Skelmanthorpe Band has come to an end.

I would like to thank all the band and supporters and wish them, well moving forward in 2024."

Success

During his tenure from 2018 the Yorkshire band gained promotion to the Championship Section as well as winning the 2019 Bolsover Entertainment Contest, YHBBA Contest and Brass Factor event.

Promotion was also achieved from the 2022 British Open Spring Festival Senior Cup to the Grand Shield, with a victory also gained at the Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest.

        

TAGS: Skelmanthorpe Band

Skelmanthorpe

Heartfield tenure ends at Skelmanthorpe

The five year musical partnership between Martin Heartfield and Skelmanthorpe has come to an end.

