Wilson takes up new resident role at NASUWT Riverside

The experienced Duncan Wilson becomes the new Resident Musical Director at North of England Area champion, NASUWT Riverside.

The 2023 North of England Regional Champion NASUWT Riverside has announced the appointment of the experienced Duncan Wilson as their new Resident Musical Director.

Experience

Duncan enjoyed a successful 13-year tenure as MD of Oxfordshire-based Kidlington Concert Brass before family and work commitments necessitated a move to the North East of England.

Alongside conducting engagements, Duncan is in demand as an orchestral player, notably as principal trombone with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, as well as freelance commitments with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, HallÃ©, the London Symphony and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. He is also a visiting teacher at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

There is a great atmosphere in the bandroom and real feeling of togetherness. I'm looking forward to working with the band and supporting professional MD Prof. Nicholas Childs Duncan Wilson

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Delighted

Speaking about his appointment he told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be involved with NASUWT Riverside. There is a great atmosphere in the bandroom and real feeling of togetherness. I'm looking forward to working with the band and supporting professional MD Prof. Nicholas Childs."

Band Manager Tony Thompson welcomed Duncan to the role: "He is someone who has been on our radar for some time, and we are very happy to be able to offer him the position.

I must also take this opportunity to thank outgoing Resident MD Andy Hunter for all his hard work. Andy takes up the bass trombone seat in the band, so we've got the best of both worlds."