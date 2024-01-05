Silver Jubilee celebrations for Pope

Players past and present have been sending their congratulations to Alan Pope BEM as 2024 sees him notch up 25 years of inspirational leadership in Camborne.

Members past and present have been sending their congratulations to Alan Pope BEM as with the turn of the New Year he completed 25 years of inspirational leadership and musicianship with Camborne Brass.

Part of the larger Camborne Band organisation, Alan has provided the musical direction to their Camborne Youth and Camborne Junior Contesting Band ensembles, inspiring countless players to enjoy playing brass band music — his own association with the band going back to 1974.

Messages

Current players, administrators and supporters, as well as players such as Tom Smith who has since gone on to become principal cornet of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, offered their Facebook messages of congratulation.

A proud Cornishman, Alan became Musical Director of Camborne Youth Band in 1999 and has led them to incredible success, including seven National Youth Championship of Great Britain titles.

In 2015 Camborne Junior Contesting came runner-up in the Third Section of National Championships of Great Britain at Cheltenham. He also formed the Camborne B Band (now Camborne Brass) which now competes in the First Section.

Recognition

He was presented with the Treverva Shield in 2004 by the Gorsedh Kernow as well as Mortimer Medal in 2008 in recognition of his service to youth banding, whilst he was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2017 New Year's Honours List.