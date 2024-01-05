                 

North West Area to kick off 2024 Regional Championships with big entry list

77 bands have entered the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool next month.

Winter Gardens
  The Winter Gardens in Blackpool will host the event.

Friday, 05 January 2024

        

There is a fine turnout of 77 bands entered for the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool on Sunday 25th February.

The Winter Gardens will provide the vibrant venue for the competitors with ticket priced at £15 for the full day and only available on the door. Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Qualifiers

With Foden's National title success at the Royal Albert Hall, the North West will send three Championship Section bands back to London in October.

Three bands will qualify in the First, Second, Third Sections and two in the Fourth Section.

ClockFace return

There is also the good news that Stacksteads Band are entered in the Fourth Section after their well published challenges that reached the national media, whilst there is sure to be a warm welcome for ClockFace Miners Brass Band, a community ensemble from St Helens who it is believed last performed at the Area contest in 1967.

Championship Section:

Opera House
Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)
Commences: After the 2nd section results (approximately 2.45pm)
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Alan Morrison

Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)
Foden's (Russell Gray)
Leyland (Daniel Brooks)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)
Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)
Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)
Wingates (Andrea Price)

First Section:

Empress Ballroom
Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)
Commences 11.00am
Adjudicators: Steve Sykes and Glyn Williams

Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)
Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)
Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
Flixton (Adie Smith)
Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
Haydock (Mark Quinn)
Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
Mossley (Duncan Byers)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Gareth Brindle)
Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)
Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)
Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)
Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)

Second Section:

Opera House
Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)
Commences 10.00am
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Alan Widdop

Allerton Brass (Gavin Holden)
Besses Boys (James Holt)
Besses o' th' Barn (Simon Cowan)
City of Chester Bluecoat (Ewan Easton)
Delph (Phil Goodwin)
Diggle (Sean Conway)
Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
Haslingden & Helmshore (Stephan Tighe)
Liverpool (Dave McGlynn)
Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson)
Marple (TBC)
Old Hall Brass (Trevor Halliwell)
Pilling Jubilee Silver (TBC)
Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)
Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
Uppermill (James Garlick)
VBS Poynton (Adam Delbridge-Smith)

Third Section:

Pavilion Theatre
Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)
Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and Stephanie Binns

Blackpool Brass (David W. Ashworth)
BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)
Clock Face Miners Heritage (William Haw)
CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)
Darwen Brass (Matthew Balson)
Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
Eccleston Brass (John Wood)
Farnworth & Walkden (Neil Robinson)
Golborne Brass (Les Webb)
Greenfield (Sam Olsson)
Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)
Hoover Bolton (Joe Murtagh)
Morecambe (Andrew W. Porter)
Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)
Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)
Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)

Fourth Section:

Pavilion Theatre
Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)
Commences: After the Third Section Results (approximately 2.15pm)
Adjudicators: John Doyle and Stan Lippeatt

Blackley (Karl Stott)
Brindle (Steve Hartley)
Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)
Dobcross Youth (James Atkins)
Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)
Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
Onchan Silver (David Karran)
Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthern-Evans)
Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)
Red Admiral Brass — Stuart Barton
Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)
St. John's (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)
Stacksteads (Fred Bowker)
Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)

        

