                 

*
banner

News

Ben and Em head for Oz

Tredegar baritone player Ben Stratford and partner Emily Brown head to Australia — although they will be keeping in touch with the Welsh champions.

Ben
  Ben and Emily will swap the Albert Hall for Bondi Beach

Saturday, 06 January 2024

        

Welsh champion Tredegar recently said a fond farewell to solo baritone player Ben Stratford, who along with his partner Emily Brown has upped sticks and headed for an extended long term visit to Australia.

And although the duo will be enjoying the heat of a sandy beach in Sydney this weekend, they will still be joining the band at their annual dinner and awards evening in Cardiff thanks to a special video link.

Fantastic player

Speaking about his contribution to Tredegar, MD Ian Porthouse said: "Ben has not only been a fantastic player, but has added so much to how we present ourselves to audiences and to supporters with design talents.

His commitment to us never wavered even when having to travel from London after moving there with work, so it came as no surprise that he and Emily still wanted to be a part of the awards evening.

We wish them both well on their travels — and we know he has taken his baritone with him to keep his lip in trim."

Brilliant time

In response Ben told 4BR: "I've had a brilliant time with a fantastic band and even better friends.

Emily and I have wanted to do this for some time and even though we will miss everyone, we will still be supporting the band and keeping an eye on everything they do."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lydbrook Band

Lydbrook reflect on a memorable centenary year

January 6 • The 100th anniversary of Lydbrook Band was full of memorable music making at home and abroad.

Stacksteads

The Times it needs a changing for bands

January 6 • A recent article in The Times newspaper touched upon the financial challenges faced by bands — although the successes were less prominent.

Ben

Ben and Em head for Oz

January 6 • Tredegar baritone player Ben Stratford and partner Emily Brown head to Australia — although they will be keeping in touch with the Welsh champions.

Fodens

Foden's set to enjoy new HaBiT in Towcester

January 6 • The British Open and Brass in Concert Champion will head to Towcester for the outreach day.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

January 6 • We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a front row cornet, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Epping Forest Band

January 3 • Required:. Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass.

Croft Silver Band

January 2 • We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a 4th man, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top