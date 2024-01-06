Ben and Em head for Oz

Tredegar baritone player Ben Stratford and partner Emily Brown head to Australia — although they will be keeping in touch with the Welsh champions.

Welsh champion Tredegar recently said a fond farewell to solo baritone player Ben Stratford, who along with his partner Emily Brown has upped sticks and headed for an extended long term visit to Australia.

And although the duo will be enjoying the heat of a sandy beach in Sydney this weekend, they will still be joining the band at their annual dinner and awards evening in Cardiff thanks to a special video link.

Fantastic player

Speaking about his contribution to Tredegar, MD Ian Porthouse said: "Ben has not only been a fantastic player, but has added so much to how we present ourselves to audiences and to supporters with design talents.

His commitment to us never wavered even when having to travel from London after moving there with work, so it came as no surprise that he and Emily still wanted to be a part of the awards evening.

We wish them both well on their travels — and we know he has taken his baritone with him to keep his lip in trim."

Brilliant time

In response Ben told 4BR: "I've had a brilliant time with a fantastic band and even better friends.

Emily and I have wanted to do this for some time and even though we will miss everyone, we will still be supporting the band and keeping an eye on everything they do."