Calling claims UniBrass Composition Prize

A new work by student composer Naomi Rebecca Hill claims the UniBrass Composition title with the work set to be performed by British Open Champion Foden's.

Naomi Rebecca Hill, a euphonium and baritone player studying for an MMus in Music Performance at the University of Huddersfield has been announced as the winner of the UniBrass Composition Competition.

The initiative targeted young and student composers with the aim to encourage them to write for the brass band medium. The competition was supported by Wright & Round Music Publishers, Foden's Band and judge Liz Lane and was open to young people aged 18-25, university students, and recent graduates.

Entrants were asked to compose an original work between 3 and 6 minutes in duration of Championship Section standard.

Fantastic new peices

Liz Lane, who is Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band, a senior lecturer at UWE Bristol and works for the Open University and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, judged the compositions anonymously, shortlisting four, before and picking the winner by Naomi, entitled, 'Calling'.

Reflecting on the entries she said: "It was brilliant study these fantastic new pieces. The overall quality was very high, and the shortlist decision of four diverse compositions were chosen for their many qualities such as innovation, skill, and creative curiosity.

I'm sure all the composers have an exciting future ahead of them and I wish them the very best."

Stood out

Commenting on the winning composition, Liz added: "'Calling' particularly stood out for its overall understanding of the brass band medium, its interesting use of harmony and confident handling of musical material along with compelling solos and effects. I look forward to working together and hearing it performed."

Speaking about her success, Naomi said: "I was delighted to receive this most unexpected news. 'Calling' was such a joy to write and work on, and I'm humbled that it has been chosen as the winner of this exciting new composition competition."

'Calling' particularly stood out for its overall understanding of the brass band medium, its interesting use of harmony and confident handling of musical material along with compelling solos and effects Liz Lane

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Congratulations

Further congratulations came from Jonathan Beatty, who leads the brass band studies course at Huddersfield University said: "Our congratulations go to Naomi for a fantastic achievement.

She is an outstanding compositional talent who we are sure the brass band world is going to hear more of in the future — starting at the UniBrass Championships in February where she is also writing a new euphonium work to be played by student Jacob Hickman."

Foden's premiere

Wright & Round Music Publishers is to publish the winning composition, whilst 'Calling' will be performed by British Open champion Foden's at the UniBrass Championships Gala Concert on February 17th.