Flowers swoop for Thomas pairing

Chris and Daniel Thomas are signed by the Flowers Band.

The playing talents of Chris and Daniel Thomas have been quickly snapped up following their recent resignation from Cory Band.

The duo will now become integral part of Flowers Band, with MD Paul Holland telling 4BR that he was "delighted to welcome them"to the Gloucester based ensemble.

Chris Thomas will take over the solo trombone role from Rob Wilshaw, with Daniel taking the solo euphonium spot from Matt Rowe, who in turn takes on the solo baritone seat from the departing Andrew Hicks.

Brilliant players

Speaking to 4BR today, MD Paul Holland said: "I'm delighted to welcome two brilliant players who I've known for many years and have been such a great admirer of their talents.

Fortunately, it fitted in with our long-term plans and I would like to thank Rob and Andy for their outstanding contribution to us."

He added: "It's a great boost to the New Year — one in which we are determined to make a mark at all major contest and concert events."

Thanks

In a press statement the band also thanked Rob, and wished him well with his new young family, as well as Andrew, who they said was "a stalwart of the band, former band manager, and huge character."

They added: "We place on record our sincere thanks for the contributions they have both made on and off the stage."

Baritone move

Speaking about his move from solo euphonium to solo baritone, Matt Rowe said he had found the last five years as solo euphonium as "hugely enjoyable"but was "looking forward"to returning to the instrument on which he had enjoyed "some of my favourite personal performances".