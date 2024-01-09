Brindle to take Enderby at Midlands Area

The Enderby Band will be directed by Gareth Brindle at the forthcoming Midlands Regional Championships.

The Enderby Band has confirmed that the experienced Gareth Brindle will take on the role as interim Musical Director to lead them at the Midlands Area Championships in March.

Success

The former Black Dyke and Williams Fairey baritone player has also enjoyed considerable success with baton in the last few years, leading Northop Silver to the British Open in 2022, where they gained a memorable top-10 finish.

He has also taken Pemberton Old Wigan and City of Bradford amongst others.

Thrilled

A spokesperson for the Championship Section band told 4BR: "We're thrilled Gareth has agreed to take us to the Area contest and we are really looking forward to starting rehearsals with him this week."

4BR was informed that the band will continue to look for a permanent Musical Director after the Area contest. Those interested should contact the band through its website.