Baker to take baton at Elland Silver

Brett Baker is the new MD at Elland Silver as he marks a move to step down from his regular playing role at Black Dyke.

Brett Baker is set to make a more permanent move into conducting with the news that he is to become Musical Director of Elland Silver Band with immediate effect.

The trombone star confirmed to 4BR that whilst fulfilling several commitments with Black Dyke Band throughout January, he will then be stepping down from his regular spot with the Queensbury band. He will also continue as MD with Poulton Le Fylde Band near Blackpool.

Incredible experience

Speaking to 4BR he said: "I've played with Black Dyke Band for over two decades, but it remains a quite incredible experience every time I take to the stage.

I cannot thank the players and especially Prof Nicholas Childs for the privilege of playing with them and under him for close on a quarter of a century."

Wonderful opportunity

He added: "This though is a wonderful opportunity to work with a band that has exciting ambitions as well as such an impressive track record. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity of leading Elland."

Speaking about his appointment, Elland Silver Band Chairperson, Dayle Squires added: "Brett has an outstanding record with Black Dyke as a dedicated world class musician and is a highly respected music educator."

We are hugely excited by the potential of this partnership to take the band forward and continue to build on our ethos of nurturing and encouraging talent."