All Wells to sign up for Trombone Day

You can still sign up for a full day of all things trombone at Wells Cathedral School later this month.

Sunday, 14 January 2024

        

There is still time to sign up for a special Trombone Day being hosted by the British Trombone Society and Wells Cathedral School on Sunday 21st January.

It will comprise ensemble playing, masterclasses and more, and will be led by Royal College of Music Trombone professors, Byron Fulcher and James Buckle as well as the RCM Trombone Ensemble.

Byron is principal trombone of the Philharmonia Orchestra, whilst James is his bass trombone college at the world famous ensemble. The RCM Trombone Ensemble won the 2022 BTS Intercollegiate Trombone Choir Competition.

Open to all

It is open to players of all ages and abilities — so there is something for everyone.
Admission is free to all BTS members and just £10 for non members.

It's a full day starting at 10.00am and going through to 5.00pm, followed by and evening performance by the participants and the RCM Trombone Ensemble.

For more information go to:

https://wells.cathedral.school/tromboneday/?utm_source=4BarsRest&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=January2024&utm_id=Trombone+Day

        

Trombones

