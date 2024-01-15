New arrivals imminent at GUS

A new baby and a new cornet player will be joining the playing and supporting ranks at the Midlands Area Champion

The GUS Band has announced the signing of cornet player Archie Batty to complete their line-up ahead of the defence of their Midlands Regional Championships title in March.

It follows the temporary departure of Amy Bruce, who alongside husband George (the band's solo euphonium player) are soon to expect the arrival of their first child any time soon.

Driving force

Amy has become an integral part of the revamped GUS Band organisation, not just as a valued player but as the driving force behind their updated marketing and publicity approach, which has brought great success.

Band chairperson David, Elliot-Smith told 4BR that everyone was delighted about the imminent anew addition to the Bruce family but also to Amy's return to the ranks.

"We can't wait to meet Baby Bruce of course, and we are sure Amy will have one eye on news of our title defence in Corby. We also look forward to her return our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to both Amy and George as well as welcoming our own arrival in Archie!"

Archie studied in Yorkshire before returning to Northampton following his graduation and is himself a former Principal Cornet of Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT).

