                 

*
banner

News

New arrivals imminent at GUS

A new baby and a new cornet player will be joining the playing and supporting ranks at the Midlands Area Champion

GUS Band
  The GUS Band will welcome a new arrival or two in time for the Areas

Monday, 15 January 2024

        

The GUS Band has announced the signing of cornet player Archie Batty to complete their line-up ahead of the defence of their Midlands Regional Championships title in March.

It follows the temporary departure of Amy Bruce, who alongside husband George (the band's solo euphonium player) are soon to expect the arrival of their first child any time soon.

Driving force

Amy has become an integral part of the revamped GUS Band organisation, not just as a valued player but as the driving force behind their updated marketing and publicity approach, which has brought great success.

Band chairperson David, Elliot-Smith told 4BR that everyone was delighted about the imminent anew addition to the Bruce family but also to Amy's return to the ranks.

"We can't wait to meet Baby Bruce of course, and we are sure Amy will have one eye on news of our title defence in Corby. We also look forward to her return our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to both Amy and George as well as welcoming our own arrival in Archie!"

Archie studied in Yorkshire before returning to Northampton following his graduation and is himself a former Principal Cornet of Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT).

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

Youth connection as Tredegar kick start 2024

January 15 • Welsh champion finds extra concert support with the youngsters of North Powys Youth Band as they start their 2024 concert season in mid-Wales.

GUS Band

New arrivals imminent at GUS

January 15 • A new baby and a new cornet player will be joining the playing and supporting ranks at the Midlands Area Champion

Allan Withington

Withington to make North of England Area debut with Easington

January 15 • Allan Withington will direct Easington Colliery at the North of England Regional Championships in March.

EverReady

More signings at EverReady

January 14 • New and old faces return to further boost North of England Area contenders.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

January 14 • Principal Euphonium position following the relocation of the previous incumbent. The band is a very friendly band with many regular engagements including contesting. Last year, the band went on tour to Ypres, and are planning another tour in 2025.

Crewe Brass

January 12 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS for the Blackpool Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Boarshurst Silver Band

January 11 • Bb BASS VACANCY at BOARSHURST SILVER BAND (1st Sect NW Area). Having successfully appointed a Solo trombone we are just looking for a Bb bass player to complete our team. We rehearse Mon and Thurs 8 - 10pm at our own bandroom in Saddleworth..

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top