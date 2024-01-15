Youth connection as Tredegar kick start 2024

Welsh champion finds extra concert support with the youngsters of North Powys Youth Band as they start their 2024 concert season in mid-Wales.

Welsh Champion Tredegar kicked off their 2024 concert season with a welcome return to mid Wales for a Sunday afternoon concert appearance at Theatre Hafren in Newtown.

The venue has supported a series of annual brass band concerts for many years, although this was the first time Tredegar had returned since 2018.

Youngsters

In the audience were members of the North Powys Youth Band (above) who have established a connection with the band which it is hoped will now be built on.

Speaking about the link Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It was great to see the youngsters proudly wearing their polo shirts in the audience and obviously enjoying the music.

It's so encouraging that people are investing their time and talent in developing young players in this area of Wales and we will be doing our best to help them on their journey."

It's so encouraging that people are investing their time and talent in developing young players in this area of Wales and we will be doing our best to help them on their journey Ian Porthouse

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thanks

He added: "Our thanks also go to Del Thomas and the staff at Theatre Hafren who are working so hard to provide a vibrant arts hub that includes brass bands right in the heart of Wales and initiated the invite for the youngsters to come along.

It was cracking way to start what is going to be a very busy year."