                 

*
banner

News

Youth connection as Tredegar kick start 2024

Welsh champion finds extra concert support with the youngsters of North Powys Youth Band as they start their 2024 concert season in mid-Wales.

Tredeagr
  Members of the band took to the stage after the concert to have their pictures taken with Tredegar

Monday, 15 January 2024

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar kicked off their 2024 concert season with a welcome return to mid Wales for a Sunday afternoon concert appearance at Theatre Hafren in Newtown.

The venue has supported a series of annual brass band concerts for many years, although this was the first time Tredegar had returned since 2018.

Youngsters

In the audience were members of the North Powys Youth Band (above) who have established a connection with the band which it is hoped will now be built on.

Speaking about the link Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It was great to see the youngsters proudly wearing their polo shirts in the audience and obviously enjoying the music.

It's so encouraging that people are investing their time and talent in developing young players in this area of Wales and we will be doing our best to help them on their journey."

It's so encouraging that people are investing their time and talent in developing young players in this area of Wales and we will be doing our best to help them on their journey Ian Porthouse

Thanks

He added: "Our thanks also go to Del Thomas and the staff at Theatre Hafren who are working so hard to provide a vibrant arts hub that includes brass bands right in the heart of Wales and initiated the invite for the youngsters to come along.

It was cracking way to start what is going to be a very busy year."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

Youth connection as Tredegar kick start 2024

January 15 • Welsh champion finds extra concert support with the youngsters of North Powys Youth Band as they start their 2024 concert season in mid-Wales.

GUS Band

New arrivals imminent at GUS

January 15 • A new baby and a new cornet player will be joining the playing and supporting ranks at the Midlands Area Champion

Allan Withington

Withington to make North of England Area debut with Easington

January 15 • Allan Withington will direct Easington Colliery at the North of England Regional Championships in March.

EverReady

More signings at EverReady

January 14 • New and old faces return to further boost North of England Area contenders.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

January 14 • Principal Euphonium position following the relocation of the previous incumbent. The band is a very friendly band with many regular engagements including contesting. Last year, the band went on tour to Ypres, and are planning another tour in 2025.

Crewe Brass

January 12 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS for the Blackpool Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Boarshurst Silver Band

January 11 • Bb BASS VACANCY at BOARSHURST SILVER BAND (1st Sect NW Area). Having successfully appointed a Solo trombone we are just looking for a Bb bass player to complete our team. We rehearse Mon and Thurs 8 - 10pm at our own bandroom in Saddleworth..

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top