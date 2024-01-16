                 

News

Quartet boost to Milnrow Enigma challenge

Four new players join the ranks of Milnrow Band as they look ahead to the North West Regional Championships.

Milnrow
  The band has welcomed the four new signings

Tuesday, 16 January 2024

        

The Milnrow Band has welcomed a quartet of new Christmas signings as they look ahead to their appearance at the North West Regional Championships next month.

Signings

The top section contenders will take to the stage with the experienced Tim Mossad on principal trombone. He joins after enjoying spells with the likes of Hammonds, Derwent Brass and Newstead Brass.

Local lad Harry Law comes in one second euphonium having come up through the ranks at Wardle Youth and Wardle Anderson. He joins solo euphonium Max Johnson to complete a young but exciting team of playing talent.

In addition, Chris Kaye comes in on second baritone after enjoying success with Crofton Silver and Wakefield Metropolitan Band, whilst there is a welcome return for the experienced Kenny Mitchell on cornet after a 20-year break and having enjoyed spells with the likes of Boarshurst and Dobcross amongst others.

Great boost

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a great boost to the band as we head into the first part of the 2024 contesting season at Blackpool.

These are exciting times at Milnrow and these signings add extra strength in depth to our top section challenge."

        

