New MD extends musical connection with Enderby Youth

Samantha McClumpha becomes Musical Director of Enderby Youth Band — further extending her musical work in developing talented young players.

Enderby Youth Band has announced the appointment of Samantha McClumpha as their new Musical Director.

It follows the departure of Trevor Hounsome from the role last year and sees Sam extend her long-established connection with the Enderby organisation, having originally played with the Youth Band under her father Stewart Osgood during the 1990s.

23 years and counting

For the past 23 years Sam has led Enderby Junior Band, ensuring a regular supply line of talented young players who have helped Enderby Youth Band to become one of the UKs leading ensembles.

Speaking about her appointment, Sam said: "Taking the youth band in an interim role after Trevor stepped down provided me with a real buzz, sense of excitement and passion for developing the band.

I must thank those who encouraged me to apply for the role, and I'm now looking forward to working with the amazing young players. I feel that 2024 will be a great year."

Delighted

In response, a band spokesperson thanked those involved in leading the recruitment process as well as the other candidates who had auditioned for the role.

They added: "We are delighted to be able to appoint such an able and enthusiastic leader to further the development of the band for many years to come."

Sam has already kept the youngsters busy over the festive period and is now looking forward to her first foray onto the contest stage with the band at the National Youth Championships in March.