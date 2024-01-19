Bates returns home for High Peak challenge

Foden's horn star Jonathan Bates will direct his home town band of Skelmanthorpe at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Composer Jonathan Bates will return to his musical roots as Musical Director of Skelmanthorpe Band for the upcoming Yorkshire Regional Championships.

The Foden's horn star will direct the First Section band on Eric Ball's 'High Peak' in Huddersfield on the weekend of the 2nd/3rd March.

Little hesitation

Speaking about his return he said: "I've lived in Skelmanthorpe for nearly 29 years, starting my playing in the training band under the guidance of Laurence Mann MBE before joining the 'B' Band.

When approached to lead the band to the upcoming Regionals, I had very little hesitation in returning home and I'm really looking forward to leading my own village band at the contest."

4BR was informed that the band will start a search for a permanent conductor following the regional championship contest.