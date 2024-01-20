Elland start to add to strength for Enigma approach

Brett Baker and Elland Silver Band has been busy in the transfer market ahead of the Enigma challenge in Huddersfield next month.

After securing the services of Brett Baker as MD, Elland Silver Band has announced an influx of players in readiness for their Royal Albert Hall qualification challenge at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in March.

Signings

The cornet section is boosted by the arrival of Karen Hitchen from Diggle Band, as well as RNCM students Grace Harmen and Ainsley Farrar.

Nick Crossland comes in on euphonium to join new solo euph player and RNCM student Alex Barron.

Meanwhile, Cpt Gary Clegg of the Yorkshire Military Band temporarily cover the solo trombone role with Chris Barron joining on BBb bass where his brother Alex is already part to the tuba team. To complete the rejuvenation, Jonathon Marriott returns on tuned percussion.

Welcome

Speaking about the busy period of the welcome new signings Brett Baker told 4BR: "I'm delighted with the influx of new, talented players. This is a determined band where there is an exciting atmosphere in the bandroom and at rehearsals.

Everyone is looking forward, and we haven't quite finished with the signings yet — so watch this space."