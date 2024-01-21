New Face for the future in the North West

The Greenall's Band becomes Clock Face Miners Heritage Band as they look forward to a new era starting at the Area in Blackpool with new name and new MD.

An established band will take to the stage at the North West Regional Championships next month under a new name.

Greenall's Band, which was formed in 1964 has changed its name to the Clock Face Miners Heritage Band for the Third Section challenge of 'Corineus' at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

New MD

They also welcome a talented new conductor in MD Will Haw. Will began his brass banding journey as a member of St Helens Youth moving onto play with Pemberton Old and Flixton Brass Bands.

He told 4BR: "It's a great privilege to be appointed Musical Director of so many wonderfully talented musicians. I'm extremely excited for the future."

New name

Speaking about the new era, Band President, Jim Ball added: "We were fortunate to be offered a new rehearsal and storage facility in Clock Face Miners Recreation Club.

This has proved to be very successful, and we have received such a warm welcome from the club and its members — so much so that we decided to strengthen our bond and change our name to Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass Band and will take to the stage in Blackpool under our new MD and identity."