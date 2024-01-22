Death of composer Laurie Johnson

The death has been announced of the composer who brought us the memorable sounds of television classics and iconic films as well as working with the likes of Don Lusher.

Laurie Johnson MBE, the composer whose music provided the soundtrack to accompany the theme tune wanderlust imagination of teenagers (and quite a few of their parents) throughout the 1960s and 70s has died. He was 96.

The Professionals

Two of his most famous television themes were for 'The Avengers' which starred the suave Patrick Macnee and the feline Diana Rigg, as well as 'The Professionals', (above) with its trio of CI5 crime fighters, Bodie, Doyle and Cowley.

Much of his music was written for the commercial KPM music library, although he studied under Herbert Howells and Ralph Vaughan Williams at the Royal College of Music and was an accomplished French Horn player.

Diverse

Although he also conducted, he gained recognition as a television composer — writing memorable themes for programmes as diverse as 'Animal Magic', 'This is Your Life' and 'Jason King' as well as film scores including 'Tiger Bay', 'Dr Strangelove' and 'First Men in the Moon'.

He also wrote works for symphony orchestra and big band and for soloist such as Kenny Wheeler and Don Lusher.





Dearly loved

A statement on the Bucks Music Group website read: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the passing of British producer/composer Laurie Johnson. He was dearly loved by many and is sorely missed by his wife Dot, daughter Sarah, son in law Richard and grandson Lawrence."'

It added: "'Laurie died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 16th January, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts.'

Johnson's family also paid tribute to the composer, saying: "Laurie's music touched the lives of millions around the world."