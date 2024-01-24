                 

New MD takes lead at Spires Brass Band

The experienced Brian Hinkley takes the baton at Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA.

  Brian Hinkley has been appointed as the new MD.

Wednesday, 24 January 2024

        

Spires Brass Band from Frederick, Maryland in the USA, has announced the appointment of Brian Hinkley as its new Musical Director.

A former player with the band from the 1990s on trombone and euphonium, he has gained widespread experience as a band director in the education sector with Linganore High School, Urbana High School and most recently with Hood College where he leads a class on conducting.

Full time

Hinkley takes over the full time role after an interim period following the death of the much respected MD John Slezak.

He has led the band to North America Brass Band Championship Challenge Section titles in 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2008, as well as the Second Section in 2010.

He recently made his concert debut over the festive period with the band giving several well received concerts.

Privilege

Speaking about the appointment he told the local 'The News-Post' newspaper: "It's a privilege to do this. Conducting is a passionate experience for me, and I try to convey that to the group, so they play with some heart and soul, and hopefully that transfers to the audience."

He added: "Following the remarkable John Slezak means that there are big shoes to fill, but I keep telling myself to go with the routine that I do, because it has worked for me with so many groups in the past."

        

New MD takes lead at Spires Brass Band

January 24

