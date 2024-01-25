John Packer Musical Instruments acquires Michael Rath Trombones

The leading musical retailer acquires the iconic trombone making company to expand on growth and demand.

John Packer Musical Instruments, the leading UK-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer has announced its acquisition of renowned trombone making company Michael Rath.



The agreement will see them look after marketing, distribution and logistics for the Yorkshire business that enjoys a global reputation, while retaining Rath's focus as a maker of custom trombones.

Company founder Michael Rath will continue to share his decades of experience in manufacturing the bespoke modular instruments at Rath's facility in Huddersfield.

Worldwide reputation

The acquisition of the brand that has created a worldwide reputation for its craftsmanship comes as John Packer Musical Instruments celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024 and marks a new chapter in the continued relationship between the two brands.

Speaking about the acquisition, Rob Hanson, Director of John Packer Musical Instruments, said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Michael Rath Trombones. The two companies' collaboration began in 2009 with the introduction of the JP Rath project and it was always a natural progression that the relationship would evolve.

With an outstanding reputation for craftsmanship, quality and attention to detail, Michael Rath Trombones are the only choice for many of the world's leading trombone players in multiple genres."

Continued link

He added: "We're delighted Michael Rath and his full team are to remain with the business, and that they will continue to build and manufacture trombones at their factory in Huddersfield, ensuring customers all over the world will benefit from the unrivalled sense of craftsmanship and skill that goes into building every Rath trombone.

We look forward to the time he can now devote to new models and innovations, as well as his unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards."

New and exciting chapter

In response, Michael Rath, commented: "Dedication, determination to producing the highest quality instruments and providing the best service possible, have been our aims for over 30 years and will remain the company's narrative.

The acquisition creates a new, exciting chapter for Rath Trombones, enabling both expansion into new markets, and significant growth in existing marketplaces.

I'm very proud of everything we have achieved so far and look forward to working with Rob Hanson on new projects to help further expand the business."

Global reach

4BR was informed that at present John Packer Musical Instruments are exported to 45 countries worldwide, with Rath Trombones now becoming an integral part of their global distribution network of dealers.

In addition in recent months John Packer as exhibited at the major Music China and Midwest Band Clinic and are currently showcasing instruments at the major NAMM exhibitor trade show in California.