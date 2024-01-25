Baker takes lead at AoBBA

Brett Baker is elected the new Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) recently held its annual general meeting where new executive appointments were made.

Brett Baker has become the new Chairperson succeeding Sheona Wade who stepped down after two years leadership to take a new ex-officio role, whilst new executive members David Ashworth, Stephanie Binns and Alan Duguid were welcomed.

Delighted

Speaking about his appointment, Brett said: "I'm delighted and look forward to working with the executive committee.

I would like to thank the hard work of previous post holders, most recently Sheona, as well as the tireless energy demonstrated by Secretary, Nicholas Garman, the Association continues to strive to make improvements to the way we work and define our role within the brass band community."

Smart watches

Discussions during the day included the benefits and disadvantages around open and closed adjudication, as well as further instruction on handing in 'smart watches' and mobile phones at Kapitol Promotions contests.

It was also agreed that open dialogue between all interested parties of brass banding should be furthered. Further details on this area of discussion will follow after the executive committee's first meeting in March.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) was given by Alan Morrison on the topic of post contest addresses from the contest stage, Martin Heartfield (Development of the Trainee Adjudicator Programme) and Nicholas Garman (Score Preparation). The day concluded in light-hearted vein with Stan Lippeatt and Steve Sykes sharing banding anecdotes.

2024 AoBBA Executive:

Chairperson: Brett Baker

Secretary: Nicholas Garman

Treasurer: Chris King

Trainee Adjudicator Programme Leader: Martin Heartfield

Public Relations Officer: Christopher Bond

Ex-Officio: Sheona Wade

Committee Members: David Ashworth, Stephanie Binns, Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale, Alan Duguid, Stan Lippeatt

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com