Half century celebrations for Vale for Glamorgan

The Vale of Glamorgan Band is set to celebrate half a century of inclusive brass music making by looking forward to the next 50 years by being open to all.

The Vale of Glamorgan Band celebrates half a century of music making this year.

The south Wales organisation was originally formed in 1974 to lead the Barry Carnival, and has been performing at local events, concerts and occasional contests ever since.

Current members

Its current members come from all walks of life and range in age from 8-year-olds taking their first steps on their banding journeys to 86-year-old retirees who still enjoy the weekly rehearsals.

With an ethos of inclusion and fun, they now make music on a non-competitive basis (their last contest outing was in 2017) and have established a training band to encourage the next generation to take up brass playing.

Busy 2024 and beyond

Conductor Dan Dennis told 4BR that the band is not only looking forward to some memorable 50th year celebrations, but also to another half century of brass banding.

"We are really looking forward to 2024 and the events that have been planned,"he said.

"However, we are rejuvenated and forward thinking as an organisation and realise that the future lies with young people. Our Training Band encourages people of all ages to take up a brass instrument and offers a pathway to our Senior Band.

We also provide instruments, music and tuition, and all we ask in return is commitment and a desire to have fun and enjoy playing brass band music with friends."

Dan revealed that given its location near the famous Barry Island holiday hot spot, 2024 will see a busy schedule of open air events and concerts, as well as a Christmas CD recording.

The band's recent first rehearsal of 2024 was also a great indicator of the enthusiasm that is now driving them forward 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Great indicator

The band's recent first rehearsal of 2024 was also a great indicator of the enthusiasm that is now driving them forward.

Chairperson Hugh Jones told 4BR: "It was a fabulous evening with new enthusiasts and former members swelling our regular ranks. All sections and percussion sounded amazing as we raised the roof with a range of music including film and popular classics as well as more subdued traditional Welsh tunes."

He added: "We are always on the look out for new members and especially those who want to enjoy themselves.

We rehearse on Monday evenings at our own band room on the grounds of Barry Athletic Club and our training band also trains less advanced players, including absolute beginners of all ages, on Tuesday evenings.

Find out more:

To find out more about the band go to: https://www.facebook.com/vogbb