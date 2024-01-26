                 

*
banner

News

New solo trombone at Grimethorpe

Rob Wilshaw becomes the new solo trombone at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Rob Wilshaw
  Rob Wilshaw brings a great deal of experience with him to Grimethorpe

Friday, 26 January 2024

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has welcomed the signing of Rob Wilshaw as their new solo trombone player.

Rob made his concert debut with the Yorkshire band at their recent Grimsby Auditorium appearance and will take to the contest stage with them at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield in March.

Experience

Having begun his playing in Stoke-on-Trent with Trentham Brass, he studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and went on the enjoy spells with the likes of Foresters Brass and Foden's before joining Flowers, where he was their2018 'Player of the Year'.

He has since enjoyed performing with various ensembles and bands around the world, including trips to Thailand, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand and Norway.

Huge thrill

Speaking about his appointment he said: "Grimethorpe is arguably the world's most famous brass band and to be able to add my name to this prestigious organisation is a huge thrill.

I'm looking forward to many years working alongside the very best in the business."

Fitted in

In response, Grimethorpe's MD Steve Phillips added: "We're thrilled to be able to welcome Rob as a fantastic musician with great experience of elite level banding.

He's fitted seamlessly into a very strong trombone section and has showed his class during our recent concerts in Barnsley and Grimsby."

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rob Wilshaw

New solo trombone at Grimethorpe

January 26 • Rob Wilshaw becomes the new solo trombone at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Wilfred Heaton

Heaton Legacy documentary released

January 26 • The remarkable life and music of composer Wilfred Heaton is explored in a new documentary release by Paul Hindmarsh and Foden's Band.

vALE OF gLAMORAGN

Half century celebrations for Vale for Glamorgan

January 25 • The Vale of Glamorgan Band is set to celebrate half a century of inclusive brass music making by looking forward to the next 50 years by being open to all.

oBBA

Baker takes lead at AoBBA

January 25 • Brett Baker is elected the new Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

January 25 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to play at the Northwest Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Cheltenham Silver Band

January 24 • Bass: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a Bb or Eb Bass player to complete our line-up for the Regional contest in Torquay on 10 March (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band, with a varied musical programme.

Chelmsford Silver Band

January 24 • Conductor. Friendly, active non competition band established over 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with an average of 28 players and held Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top