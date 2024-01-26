Rob Wilshaw becomes the new solo trombone at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has welcomed the signing of Rob Wilshaw as their new solo trombone player.

Rob made his concert debut with the Yorkshire band at their recent Grimsby Auditorium appearance and will take to the contest stage with them at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield in March.

Experience

Having begun his playing in Stoke-on-Trent with Trentham Brass, he studied at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and went on the enjoy spells with the likes of Foresters Brass and Foden's before joining Flowers, where he was their2018 'Player of the Year'.

He has since enjoyed performing with various ensembles and bands around the world, including trips to Thailand, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand and Norway.

Huge thrill

Speaking about his appointment he said: "Grimethorpe is arguably the world's most famous brass band and to be able to add my name to this prestigious organisation is a huge thrill.

I'm looking forward to many years working alongside the very best in the business."

Fitted in

In response, Grimethorpe's MD Steve Phillips added: "We're thrilled to be able to welcome Rob as a fantastic musician with great experience of elite level banding.

He's fitted seamlessly into a very strong trombone section and has showed his class during our recent concerts in Barnsley and Grimsby."