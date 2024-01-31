Keep on running...

Students pound out the mileage to help raise funds for the UnBrass Foundation.

The UniBrass Foundation recently held another successful UniRun fundraiser to support the charity's work supporting youth brass banding

Over the course of December 2023, five young runners from different university brass bands took part in the 'Twelve Runs of Christmas' which saw them complete a dozen sponsored runs — starting at 1km and growing over the course of the month up to a final 12km — totalling 78km.

Great way

Speaking about their experience, Katy from the University of East Anglia said that it was "a great way to make sure I stayed motivated."Katy enjoyed it so much that it inspired her to now undertake a half marathon.

Meanwhile, Scott from the University of Lancaster said: "UniRun 2023 was a blast to complete! Running seems easier than ever when you have the backing of your band and community in a project that can help so many players across the country."

So far the runners raised over £1,100 to support the UniBrass Foundation, the charity behind events such as the annual UniBrass contest (taking place on February 17th in Warwick Arts Centre), and the UniBrass BandCamp for brass players aged 18 to 25.

Thanks

Thanking the runners for their fantastic efforts, a UniBrass Foundation spokesperson said: "We are delighted to have completed another great UniRun fundraiser, and we are so grateful for our team who worked so hard to support our work.

Their fundraising will go on to directly support the UniBrass Foundation in organising events and opportunities for young brass players and supporting youth brass banding nationwide".

Support

If you would like to support the UniRun fundraiser, donations are still open and can be made via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/unibrass-twelve-runs-of-christmas/