Luc takes lead at City of Hull

Keir Luc has been appointed as the new principal cornet of City of Hull Band ahead of their Durham and Blackpool challenges.

The City of Hull Band has been given a huge boost ahead of their top section North of England Area championship challenge with the signing of Keir Luc as their new principal cornet.

He comes to the band with an impressive track record having held the principal seat at Ratby Co-operative band from 2020 to the end of 2023. During his four-year tenure he played at Royal Albert Hall National Final on three occasions.

Enjoyed

Speaking about his new role he said: "I've really enjoyed the rehearsals and I'm looking forward to competing at the Area championships in Durham and the Grand Shield at Blackpool."

Adding his warm welcome MD, Dean Jones said: "Keir is a player that I have known for quite a few years and it is a great pleasure to welcome him to our strong team.

Preparations for the areas are going well especially as we have also recently welcomed Danny Brooks on solo trombone for our Area challenge."