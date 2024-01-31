                 

*
banner

News

Luc takes lead at City of Hull

Keir Luc has been appointed as the new principal cornet of City of Hull Band ahead of their Durham and Blackpool challenges.

City of Hull
  Keir Luc has been appointed as the new principal cornet of City of Hull Band

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

        

The City of Hull Band has been given a huge boost ahead of their top section North of England Area championship challenge with the signing of Keir Luc as their new principal cornet.

He comes to the band with an impressive track record having held the principal seat at Ratby Co-operative band from 2020 to the end of 2023. During his four-year tenure he played at Royal Albert Hall National Final on three occasions.

Enjoyed

Speaking about his new role he said: "I've really enjoyed the rehearsals and I'm looking forward to competing at the Area championships in Durham and the Grand Shield at Blackpool."

Adding his warm welcome MD, Dean Jones said: "Keir is a player that I have known for quite a few years and it is a great pleasure to welcome him to our strong team.

Preparations for the areas are going well especially as we have also recently welcomed Danny Brooks on solo trombone for our Area challenge."

        

TAGS: EYMS

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredegar

Interview with Ian Porthouse and Matthias Hofs

January 31 • 4BR talks to Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse and soloist Matthias Hofs at the 2024 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

rncm

Interview with Simone Rebello

January 31 • 4BR talks to Simone Rebello about the RNCM 'Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Alex Humphreys

There will be plenty of smiles, bands and great music to enjoy at the Youth Champs

January 31 • Alex Humphreys will be on hand to welcome everyone to the National Youth Band Championships in Cheltenham in March.

City of Hull

Luc takes lead at City of Hull

January 31 • Keir Luc has been appointed as the new principal cornet of City of Hull Band ahead of their Durham and Blackpool challenges.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

St Swithuns Brass Band

January 31 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18 years.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top