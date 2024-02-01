UniBrass thanks for sponsor support

The forthcoming UniBrass Championships will be a hub of musical activity and support in Warwick later this month.

The UniBrass Championships will welcome a host of supporting sponsors to its vibrant event to be held at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 17th February.

It promises to be packed day of both competitive and concert music making — with over 750 participants from 25 university and conservatoire bands battling for the honours the UniBrass Shield and Trophy contests, and Foden's Band and James Fountain providing the Gala Concert entertainment to round things off.

Wonderful day

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are all focussed on providing a wonderful day and our thanks go to our brilliant sponsors for their support. Make sure you make a trip to Warwick and enjoy a day like no other tin the banding calendar."

Sponsors who will be showcasing at the event include, the Royal Marines Band Service; Wessex Tubas; Prozone Music; Warwick Retired Staff Association; Larch Music; Mercer & Barker; Forton Music; Hawkins Mutes; British Army Band Tidworth; Brass Bands England and The Royal Bengal Curry House.

Tickets:

This is the link for tickets:

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information