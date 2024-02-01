                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass thanks for sponsor support

The forthcoming UniBrass Championships will be a hub of musical activity and support in Warwick later this month.

UnIbRASS
  The Championships have attracted a wide ranging raft of sponsors.

Thursday, 01 February 2024

        

The UniBrass Championships will welcome a host of supporting sponsors to its vibrant event to be held at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 17th February.

It promises to be packed day of both competitive and concert music making — with over 750 participants from 25 university and conservatoire bands battling for the honours the UniBrass Shield and Trophy contests, and Foden's Band and James Fountain providing the Gala Concert entertainment to round things off.

Wonderful day

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are all focussed on providing a wonderful day and our thanks go to our brilliant sponsors for their support. Make sure you make a trip to Warwick and enjoy a day like no other tin the banding calendar."

Sponsors who will be showcasing at the event include, the Royal Marines Band Service; Wessex Tubas; Prozone Music; Warwick Retired Staff Association; Larch Music; Mercer & Barker; Forton Music; Hawkins Mutes; British Army Band Tidworth; Brass Bands England and The Royal Bengal Curry House.

Tickets:

This is the link for tickets:
https://www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UnIbRASS

UniBrass thanks for sponsor support

February 1 • The forthcoming UniBrass Championships will be a hub of musical activity and support in Warwick later this month.

Tredegar

Interview with Ian Porthouse and Matthias Hofs

January 31 • 4BR talks to Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse and soloist Matthias Hofs at the 2024 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

rncm

Interview with Simone Rebello

January 31 • 4BR talks to Simone Rebello about the RNCM 'Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Alex Humphreys

There will be plenty of smiles, bands and great music to enjoy at the Youth Champs

January 31 • Alex Humphreys will be on hand to welcome everyone to the National Youth Band Championships in Cheltenham in March.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Luton Brass Band

February 1 • Euphonium/Baritone (Position negotiable). We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Euphonium/Baritone players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts..

Luton Brass Band

February 1 • Cornet/Flugal Horn (Position negotiable). We are a non-contesting Community Brass Band looking for additional Cornet players. Our Band consist of musicians at all levels of ability and experience. There is no audition process for any parts.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top