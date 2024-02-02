Grimey ask for finisher choice for Morley appearance

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head to Morley Town Hall later this month to perform as part of the Leeds Best of Brass series.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 10th February to perform as part of the Leeds Best of Brass series.

Directed by conductor Steve Phillips, the Yorkshire band has announced an exciting programme — including the opportunity for the audience to vote on what 'finisher' the band should perform on the night.

Works by Tom Davoren, Mendelssohn, Gounod and Bill Whelan will contrast with parts of the band's well received 2023 Brass in Concert programme in the first half, whilst in the second there are pieces by Crausaz, Sherwin, Manone and RB Hall.

Solo features come from a duet between Rhianon Harding and Mark Walters, horn star Helen Varley, newly appointed solo trombone Rob Wilshaw and euph star Mark Glover.

Vote

In a great piece of proactive interaction, the band will ask the audience to vote on either Respighi's 'Pines of Rome' or Wagner's 'Procession to the Monster' to round the evening off.

To find out more about the band's principal cornet Jamie Smith, go to:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/01/16/grimethorpe-colliery-band-interview-2023-24/

Tickets:



https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

In a great piece of proactive interaction, the band will ask the audience to vote on either Respighi's 'Pines of Rome' or Wagner's 'Procession to the Monster' to round the evening off 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Concerts:





Saturday 10th February

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

