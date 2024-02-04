Interview with Dr David Thornton

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to RNCM International Brass Band Festival Artistic Director Dr David Thornton at the end of the 2024 event in Manchester.
Dr David Thornton reflects back on a highly successful RNCM International Brass Band Festival
4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to RNCM International Brass Band Festival Artistic Director Dr David Thornton at the end of the 2024 event in Manchester.
4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.Support us