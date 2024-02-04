SBBA President gives upbeat review of Scottish year

Carrie Boax has urged Scottish banding to continue to build on the success of 2023 at its recent AGM.

There was a typically upbeat welcome from Scottish Brass Band Association President, Carrie Boax at the start of the organisation's 2024 annual general meeting held in Falkirk.

Now in her 10th year in the role, Carrie said that the hard work undertaken in the aftermath of Covid-19 "had paid off", and that it had been particularly heartening that the proactive approach of both SBBA members and its bands had meant that even more young people were now accessing brass and percussion music making.

That had been seen in increases in participation levels in workshops, masterclasses and contests, whilst bands had also reported a welcome return of audiences to concerts.

Funding boost

Carrie was also able to share the good news of further Creative Scotland funding for 2024/25 — money that she felt would "ultimately feed and strengthen the community brass band movement throughout Scotland and beyond."

Thanks were given to SBBA officers, committee members, bands, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for "so passionately"helping steer Scottish banding through challenging times.

There was special delight that she was able to welcome 56 competing and non-contesting bands to the Scottish Championships and more than 70 senior and youth brass and percussion bands to the Scottish Festival of Brass.

NYBBS success

Further highlights included the success of the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland (NYBBS) course, which saw 180 talented players showcase their abilities at Strathallan School in Perth as well as perform at the Edinburgh International Festival, working with Nicola Benedetti, not to mention meeting Winton Marsalis and Prince Edward.

Not one to stand on her laurels though, Carrie asked everyone to make 2024 an even better year of progress: "I urge you to do your bit locally, regionally or nationally to positively support SBBA and the work it does and please get involved as we strive to make our organisation even better in 2024 and beyond."

The official business of the AGM saw officers and committee member elected as well as on a more poignant note, mark the respect shown to those lost to the Scottish banding movement.

I urge you to do your bit locally, regionally or nationally to positively support SBBA and the work it does and please get involved as we strive to make our organisation even better in 2024 and beyond SBBA President, Carrie Boax

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Bands of the Year and Awards

Bands of the year awards were presented to Whitburn (Championship — above), Kirkintilloch (First Section), Clackmannan District (Second Section), Selkirk Silver (Third Section) and Highland Brass (Fourth Section).

The 2023 President's Award for Innovation went to NYBBS for their ground-breaking appearances at the Edinburgh International Festival, whilst the 'Performance of the Year' accolade went to Whitburn Band for its National Final gala concert appearance with trumpet star Mike Lovatt.

Composer, arranger, musical director, player and tutor Alan Fernie was presented with the 'Outstanding Achievement' award for his remarkable commitment and service over more than 50 years in furthering brass music in Scotland

Workshops

The Learning Festival workshops that followed so Stephanie Kennedy, flugel soloist with the cooperation band, talk about performance techniques, whilst Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale of Brass Repair Lass offered handy hints and tips on brass instrument maintenance and repair.

Percussion tutor Sarah Naish of SN Percussion talked about all things percussion, with Musical Director Stuart Black speaking about the art of conducting and Alan Fernie highlighting how to approach his 2024 regional qualifying test piece 'Music for Jock Tamson' in conjunction with the cooperation band.