Entries open for Youth Fest

Bands can now enter the non-competitive BBE Youth Fest event in Barnsley in June.

  The non competitive event takes place in Barnsley in June

Sunday, 04 February 2024

        

Brass Bands England is now inviting entries for its Youth Fest — the brand new, non-competitive brass festival.

BBE says that it, "endeavours to inspire and engage young people in brass playing in an inclusive environment, encouraging personal development and progression."

Free

The free to take part inaugural festival, celebrating success and participation in music, will take place on Friday 28th June at Barnsley Civic.

Bands of all standards are welcome to play in the high-quality national event, promoting a standard of access and inclusivity in banding.

Information and more details

Ahead of the entry window, bands considering participating will be able to download a Pre-Entry Information Pack, as well as access the Youth Fest guidelines, via the Youth Fest page on the BBE website.

Youth Fest entry for participating bands is free of charge. Places to perform at the event will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

Information events

All those interested in the event are welcomed to a Youth Fest online information session on Tuesday 6th February (3.45pm), or alternatively Monday 11th March (3.45pm).

The deadline for bands to submit their application is Friday 29th March, or when available performing slots are filled.

Entry form:


https://airtable.com/appxS4yS1Zim8QOPd/shrVz7vUicCII8RBI

Pre-entry information pack:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/page/files/Information%20Pack%20.pdf

Information sessions:


Tuesday 6th February:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/467

Monday 11th March:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/475

        

