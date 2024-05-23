Return signings for Tredegar

Tredegar Band welcomes back two former players to the ranks ahead of a busy schedule.

Tredegar Band has welcomed the return of two former players as they look ahead to a busy period of musical activity.

Mark Winstone returns on bass trombone, whilst David Carey also comes in on back row cornet. Both have enjoyed successful tenures at Ebbw Valley Brass, but now make the move across the Sirhowy Valley to a band that they helped to considerable previous success.

Long association

MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It's great to see Mark and David back with us. They have a long association with the band — and it was if they had never been away as they enjoyed our recent Holst CD recording session!

Our immense thanks go to the remarkable Andy Austin who somehow was always able to balance his busy working life with banding — making the trip from Telford to Tredegar week after week as well as providing us with brilliant new arrangements."

Keeping busy

He added: "Over the next few weeks everyone is going to be kept busy.

We have two great concerts in Reading as part of the British Bandsman series and at the Royal College of Music in London, plus a CD recording with Peter Moore, and events at Llandaff Cathedral and on home turf in Tredegar."