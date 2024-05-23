                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke open doors to Australian visitors

The global appeal of Black Dyke Band sees them welcome Canning City Brass to Queensbury.

Canning
  Prof Childs welcomed the band to Queensbury

Thursday, 23 May 2024

        

Members of Canning City Brass from Perth in Western Australia is currently enjoying a tour to the UK as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The hat-trick winning West Australian State Band Festival B Grade Champions are not only taking in the sights but will also be taking part in the Saddleworth Whit Friday contests where they hope to meet up with old and new friends.

Black Dyke visit

They also ensured that they have taken in plenty of brass band history though and made a memorable trip to Queensbury to rehearse at Black Dyke Band's iconic bandroom — thanks to the help of Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs.

The players took the chance to occupy the famous seats in the old upstairs rehearsal room — sat in front of the wooden stands bearing the names of the likes of Maurice Murphy and James Shepherd scratched into them.

Special opportunity

Speaking about the visit the band said on their Facebook page: "What a special opportunity for everyone in the band to have Prof Nicholas Child conduct the band and share the history as well as some of the secrets of how he manages the world's most famous band."

It was wonderful to welcome our Australian friends and to be able to conduct them in the heart of the Black Dyke bandroomProf Nicholas Childs

Welcome

In response, Prof Childs said: "It was wonderful to welcome our Australian friends and to be able to conduct them in the heart of the Black Dyke bandroom.

It continues to show the reach Black Dyke has across the globe and following my own recent trip to Australia, the connection we all have as a brass band community.

We will be keeping an eye out for them on the Whit Friday contest and I'm sure they will enjoy a warm welcome."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbca

Semi final line up announced for Conducting Competition

May 23 • 10 conductors will head to Eccles to battle for a place in the final of the BBCA Conducting Competition.

Canning

Black Dyke open doors to Australian visitors

May 23 • The global appeal of Black Dyke Band sees them welcome Canning City Brass to Queensbury.

Tredegar

Return signings for Tredegar

May 23 • Tredegar Band welcomes back two former players to the ranks ahead of a busy schedule.

eISEDFFD

Bands open first weekend of Welsh National Eisteddfod

May 23 • The televised brass band contests will feature on the opening weekend in Pontypridd — including a brand new youth event with a European prize.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Boarshurst Silver Band - Canning City Brass and Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 26 May • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a Eb BASS player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top