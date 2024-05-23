Black Dyke open doors to Australian visitors

The global appeal of Black Dyke Band sees them welcome Canning City Brass to Queensbury.

Members of Canning City Brass from Perth in Western Australia is currently enjoying a tour to the UK as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The hat-trick winning West Australian State Band Festival B Grade Champions are not only taking in the sights but will also be taking part in the Saddleworth Whit Friday contests where they hope to meet up with old and new friends.

Black Dyke visit

They also ensured that they have taken in plenty of brass band history though and made a memorable trip to Queensbury to rehearse at Black Dyke Band's iconic bandroom — thanks to the help of Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs.

The players took the chance to occupy the famous seats in the old upstairs rehearsal room — sat in front of the wooden stands bearing the names of the likes of Maurice Murphy and James Shepherd scratched into them.

Special opportunity

Speaking about the visit the band said on their Facebook page: "What a special opportunity for everyone in the band to have Prof Nicholas Child conduct the band and share the history as well as some of the secrets of how he manages the world's most famous band."

It was wonderful to welcome our Australian friends and to be able to conduct them in the heart of the Black Dyke bandroom Prof Nicholas Childs

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Welcome

In response, Prof Childs said: "It was wonderful to welcome our Australian friends and to be able to conduct them in the heart of the Black Dyke bandroom.

It continues to show the reach Black Dyke has across the globe and following my own recent trip to Australia, the connection we all have as a brass band community.

We will be keeping an eye out for them on the Whit Friday contest and I'm sure they will enjoy a warm welcome."