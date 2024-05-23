Bands open first weekend of Welsh National Eisteddfod

The televised brass band contests will feature on the opening weekend in Pontypridd — including a brand new youth event with a European prize.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales will take place in Pontypridd this year from the 3rd-10th August.

The brass band competitions will be broadcast on the S4C television channel as well as its 'Clic' highlights service. The adjudicator is David Hayward. They take place on the first weekend of Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August.

Competitions

The joint Championship/First Section (Sunday 4th August) will see bands compete with their 20-minute programmes for the £750 first prize as well as the Flintshire Territorial Army Cup. There are podium prizes of £500 and £300.

The joint Second/Third Section (Saturday 3rd August) sees bands provide a 15-minute programme in their bid to claim the Ivor Jarvis Trophy and £500 first prize. There are podium prizes of £300 and £200.

There is also a separate Fourth Section (Saturday 3rd August) with the same programme and prize details.

In addition to the first prize of £500, the winning band will be invited to represent Wales at the 2024 European Youth Championships in Stavanger 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Youth Contest

In addition, there will be a new Youth Competition (Sunday 4th August), which will see bands of up to 50 players provide 15-minute programmes. Competing players should all 21 or under on 1st January 2024.

In addition to the first prize of £500, the winning band will be invited to represent Wales at the 2024 European Youth Championships in Stavanger.