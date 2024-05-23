Semi final line up announced for Conducting Competition

10 conductors will head to Eccles to battle for a place in the final of the BBCA Conducting Competition.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association, sponsored by Yamaha, has announced the ten shortlisted semi-finalists who will compete for their Blue Riband title on Saturday 15th June at Eccles Town Hall near Manchester.

Semi finalists

After the initial video round, the successful entrants who have made it through to the live semi-final are:

Christopher Ward; Neil Brownless; Craig Ratcliffe; Isabella Gonzalez Diaz; Craig Sanders; Gary Perrin; Rita Arendz; Eduardo Polimeni; Joshua Parkhill and So Matsukawa

Works

The semi-final will see each rehearse Hammonds Band on one of two test pieces: 'Resurgam' (Eric Ball) or 'Rhythm of Light' (Liz Lane).

Adjudicators Sarah Groarke-Booth and Morgan Griffiths will select five conductors to go through to the evening Gala Concert final where they will each conduct Eccles Borough Band.

Excellent opportunity

Speaking about the response to the event, BBCA Chairperson, James Holt said: "It's fantastic that we've had such a high-class field of entrants from around the globe.

It provides an excellent opportunity for conductors to work with outstanding bands and gain feedback from professionals in their field.

The winner will also work with Russell Gray and rehearse and perform with a leading championship band."

Date and time

The semi-final on Saturday 15th June takes place between 11.15am and 2.45pm, with the evening Gala Concert starting at 7:30pm — both at Eccles Town Hall.

The Gala Concert will include the five chosen finalists leading the Eccles Borough Band through their final piece interspersed with other concert items conducted by Mareika Gray.

Entry is free with a retiring collection.