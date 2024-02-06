Heartfield to tackle enigma with Newstead Brass at Midlands Area

The experienced Martin Heartfield returns to Newstead Brass to spearhead their Albert Hall qualification challenge in Corby.

Newstead Brass will be directed by the experienced Martin Heartfield at the forthcoming Midlands Regional Championships in Corby in March.

The band will be looking to mark their 50th anniversary year with their first qualification to the Royal Albert Hall final since 2009 after coming fifth last year.

Delighted

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We're delighted that recent changes have given us the opportunity to work with Martin once again after two exciting contest performances together in 2023.

The band respond well to Martin's input and we're looking forward to the challenges of Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma'."

Excited

In response, Martin added: "I'm delighted to be continuing my musical partnership with Newstead Brass and excited to see what we can achieve together."