Darwin to take Glossop Old baton at Midland Area

Eliot Darwin will return to the Area contesting rostrum in the Midlands by leading Glossop Old Band.

Second Section Glossop Old Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Eliot Darwin to lead them at the forthcoming Midlands Regional Championships.

It sees a welcome return to the rostrum for the talented conductor who has enjoyed considerable success with several bands during his career.

Shone

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Eliot's professionalism, musicality and enthusiasm shone through from the very first rehearsal, leaving us with no hesitation in approaching him to prepare and direct our performance for the Area contest.

Eliot has brought with him a fresh approach, along with plenty of fun and laughter into our band room."

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Eliot added: "I'm delighted to have accepted the invitation and challenge to direct a band with such a distinguished pedigree and history.

We clicked together from the off and I had no hesitation in accepting the role as MD for the contest. I'm thoroughly enjoying the band's commitment, enthusiasm and warm welcome."