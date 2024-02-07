New lead at North of England Regionals as judges are announced

Phillip Tait and Julie Carmichael head the North of England Regional Committee as the judges for Durham are revealed.

The North of England Brass Band Championships has announced the appointment of a new Chairperson and Vice Chairperson ahead of this year's hosting of the Regional Championships in Durham in March.

Phillip Tait, the well-respected soprano cornet player and conductor has become the new Chairperson, taking over the role from regional stalwart, Hugh Stephenson, who has decided to stepped down, but who will remain an integral part of the regional committee and supporter of the contest.

Looking forward

Speaking about his appointment, Phillip told 4BR: "I look forward to working with Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths and the rest of the regional committee, continuing the work and professionalism put in place over the last few years."

The new Vice Chairperson is Julie Carmichael. An experienced administrator, Julie currently chairs the Durham County Brass Band Association.

Fresh vision

A regional Committee spokesperson told 4BR: "The appointment of Phillip and Julie shows our commitment to the future of the Regional Championships and the National Championships of Great Britain.

They give us fresh vision to meet ever changing contesting demands in our region and our commitment to remain vibrant and grow in the future."

Championships and judges

The North of England Championships take place at the Gala Theatre in Durham on the weekend of the 16th & 17th of March. 39 bands have entered the event this year including the return of North Lincolnshire band Cleethorpes and Cumbrian band Burneside Brass.

The list of adjudicators has also been announced with Sheona Wade and Roger Webster in the box for the Championships Section, alongside a team of Stan Lippeatt, Andrew Warriner, Anne Crookston and Stuart Gray.

Welcome

Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR: "Once again, we welcome our adjudicators who will the all important decision on the qualification places for both London and Cheltenham.

We especially welcome Stuart Gray, a well-respected local personality to adjudicate in Section Four and the return of Andrew Warriner.

Adjudicators:

Championship Section: Sheona Wade and Roger Webster

First Section: Stan Lippeatt and Andrew Warriner

Second Section: Roger Webster and Anne Crookston

Third Section: Stan Lippeatt and Sheona Wade

Fourth Section: Anne Crookston and Stuart Gray

Schedule:

Saturday 16th: Sections Four, Three and Two

Sunday 17th: Sections One and Championship