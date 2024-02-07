Two bands, three choirs and a King's Award for Brighouse

The formal presentation of The King's Award for Voluntary Service will be made to Brighouse & Rastrick Band at their Huddersfield concert in March.

There will be two bands, three choirs and a King's Award to enjoy at Brighouse & Rastrick's 'Celebration of Great British Music' at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 23rd March.

Conducted by Ian McElligott, the West Riding band will be joined by fellow Yorkshire top section rivals Hepworth, as well as the massed ranks trio of Colne Valley, Gledholt and New Mill male voice choirs.

The evening will be compered by well-known brass band enthusiast and radio presenter David Hoyle, whilst the event will be attended by HM Lord Lieutenant Ed. Anderson, High Sheriff of West Yorkshire.

King's Award

He is on hand to make the formal presentation of the King's Award for Voluntary Service which was announced late last year in recognition of the organisation's outstanding contribution through volunteer excellence and standards.

It is regarded as the equivalent of the MBE for public organisations.

Speaking about the award at the time, Band President, Stephen Howes said: "This Award is for all the players, officials and volunteers that have played a part in the band's history and traditions since its formation in 1881."