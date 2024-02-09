Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th February

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 4th February
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.





Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Fighting Mac
Alex Lithgow
Latrobe Federal Brass Band
MD: Geoff Dell
Overture for Brass Band: Henry V
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Song and Dance
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Florian Klingler
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Oklahoma!
Rogers and Hammerstein arr. Alan Catherall
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Douglas Blackledge
Suite from 'The Natural'
Randy Newman arr. Drew Fennell
River City Brass Band
MD: Denis Colwell
Walk to the Paradise Garden
Frederick Delius arr. Chris Mowat
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson
Tone Poem — Emblems
James Curnow
Southern Territorial SA Band
BM: Richard E. Holz
Raymond — Overture
Amboise Thomas arr. William Rimmer
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann
Devil's Galop
Charles Williams
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Edward Gray
Begin the Beguine
Cole Porter arr. Derek Broadbent
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
Morceau Symphonique Op. 88
Alexander Guilmant arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Soloist: Nick Hudson
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
La Cucaracha
Traditional arr. Darrol Barry
Soloist: Michael Howley
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Alan Morrison
King of Kings
Eric Ball
Egon Virtuosi Brass
BM: James Williams
Elfriede
George Swift arr. Alan Catherall
Soloist: Robert Childs
Black Dyke Band
MD: James Watson
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Elton John arr. Alan Fernie
CWS Glasgow Band
MD: Frank Renton
Patience Selection
Arthur Sullivan arr. Denis Wright
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer
Hymn for Diana
Joseph Turrin
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King
The Liberator
George Marshall
Egon Virtuosi Brass
BM: James Williams
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...