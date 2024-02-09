Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th February

More great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 4th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-2-hrs-4-february-2024/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Fighting Mac

Alex Lithgow

Latrobe Federal Brass Band

MD: Geoff Dell

Overture for Brass Band: Henry V

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Song and Dance

Philip Sparke

Soloist: Florian Klingler

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Oklahoma!

Rogers and Hammerstein arr. Alan Catherall

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Douglas Blackledge

Suite from 'The Natural'

Randy Newman arr. Drew Fennell

River City Brass Band

MD: Denis Colwell

Walk to the Paradise Garden

Frederick Delius arr. Chris Mowat

Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band

MD: James Watson

Tone Poem — Emblems

James Curnow

Southern Territorial SA Band

BM: Richard E. Holz

Raymond — Overture

Amboise Thomas arr. William Rimmer

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann

Devil's Galop

Charles Williams

Royal Doulton Band

MD: Edward Gray

Begin the Beguine

Cole Porter arr. Derek Broadbent

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

Morceau Symphonique Op. 88

Alexander Guilmant arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

Soloist: Nick Hudson

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

La Cucaracha

Traditional arr. Darrol Barry

Soloist: Michael Howley

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Alan Morrison

King of Kings

Eric Ball

Egon Virtuosi Brass

BM: James Williams

Elfriede

George Swift arr. Alan Catherall

Soloist: Robert Childs

Black Dyke Band

MD: James Watson

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me

Elton John arr. Alan Fernie

CWS Glasgow Band

MD: Frank Renton

Patience Selection

Arthur Sullivan arr. Denis Wright

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer

Hymn for Diana

Joseph Turrin

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King

The Liberator

George Marshall

Egon Virtuosi Brass

BM: James Williams

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

