Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th February

More great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme.

Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Friday, 09 February 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 4th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-2-hrs-4-february-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Fighting Mac
Alex Lithgow
Latrobe Federal Brass Band
MD: Geoff Dell

Overture for Brass Band: Henry V
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Song and Dance
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Florian Klingler
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Oklahoma!
Rogers and Hammerstein arr. Alan Catherall
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Douglas Blackledge

Suite from 'The Natural'
Randy Newman arr. Drew Fennell
River City Brass Band
MD: Denis Colwell

Walk to the Paradise Garden
Frederick Delius arr. Chris Mowat
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson

Tone Poem — Emblems
James Curnow
Southern Territorial SA Band
BM: Richard E. Holz

Raymond — Overture
Amboise Thomas arr. William Rimmer
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann

Devil's Galop
Charles Williams
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Edward Gray

Begin the Beguine
Cole Porter arr. Derek Broadbent
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

Morceau Symphonique Op. 88
Alexander Guilmant arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Soloist: Nick Hudson
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell

La Cucaracha
Traditional arr. Darrol Barry
Soloist: Michael Howley
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Alan Morrison

King of Kings
Eric Ball
Egon Virtuosi Brass
BM: James Williams

Elfriede
George Swift arr. Alan Catherall
Soloist: Robert Childs
Black Dyke Band
MD: James Watson

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Elton John arr. Alan Fernie
CWS Glasgow Band
MD: Frank Renton

Patience Selection
Arthur Sullivan arr. Denis Wright
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer

Hymn for Diana
Joseph Turrin
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King

The Liberator
George Marshall
Egon Virtuosi Brass
BM: James Williams

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

