UniBrass adds hub of extra activity to attractions

Tickets are now on sale for the UniBrass Championships, but there is even more yo enjoy at the event thanks to its new hub initiative.

UniBrass
  The event takes place at Warwick Arts Centre on 17th February

Tickets for UniBrass 2024 are now available.

UniBrass 2024 is to be hosted by the University of Warwick on Saturday 17th February at Warwick Arts Centre, and will feature 23 university and conservatoire bands and around 800 students.

New hub

In addition to the UniBrass Shield and Trophy competitions and the fantastic Gala Concert featuring Foden's Band and London Symphony Orchestra trumpet star James Fountain, you can also take time to enjoy the UniBrass Community Hub.

It is a brand-new project located at the centre of Warwick Arts Centre, in the Woods-Scawen Room.

Highlights, features and interviews

It will feature highlights from prize-winning and popular performances as well as a variety of interviews conducted with adjudicators and winning students from the last few years.

In addition it will also feature exclusive new items and interviews created for UniBrass 2024.

Timetable:


10.00am — 1.00pm: UniBrass Highlights & Interviews

1.00pm — 2.00pm: Army Band Workshop: Fanfare Trumpets

2.00pm — 2.30pm: Youth Banding: Brett Baker in Conversation with Melanie Whyle (Foden's Youth) & Sheila Allen (W&C Youth & BBE)

2.30pm — 3.30pm: Liz Lane: Compositional Sharing Session & Masterclass

3.30pm — 4.00pm: Army Band Workshop: Fanfare Trumpets

4.00pm — 5.00pm: Mark Wilkinson: Masterclass from Foden's Principal Cornet

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert from the Warwick Arts Centre and UniBrass websites.

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDQ-the-unibrass-contest-2024/

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/product-page/contest-tickets

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDW-the-fodens-band-unibrass-gala-concert-2024/

        

