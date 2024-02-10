                 

160 years of Royston music making under threat

A decision to raise their annual leasehold payment from £500 to over £7,000 could see a community brass band reach its last chord.

  The band has been in existence for 160 years

Saturday, 10 February 2024

        

Royston Town Band is looking for support to put pressure on its local authority to reverse its decision to raise its annual commercial lease payment from £500 to £7,385.

Commercial rate

A spokesperson told 4BR: "10 years ago we moved into our new bandroom on Tannery Drift in Royston. We fundraised for and built the bandroom, but the land it is on is leased.

Our lease is now up for renewal, and we are being told that we will be charged at the commercial rate."

Sign the petition

The band is now looking for 2500 people to sign a petition that could be used to show the widespread support that will hopefully get the local council to reverse its decision.

One band player said: "If we lose this space, we risk losing our band altogether.

We are calling on Hertfordshire County Council to renew our lease for 40 years, and continue to grant us the 10% discounted rent for our bandroom site."

They added: "Royston Town Band has been an integral part of Royston's cultural fabric for 160 years, providing entertainment at local events and fostering a sense of community among its members and audiences alike.

However, without this crucial discount on our rental fees, we may be unable to continue serving our town in this way."

Support

To find out more and offer your support go to: https://www.change.org/RTBbandroom

        

