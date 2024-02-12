                 

*
banner

News

Cross border entertainment on offer at Welsh Open

14 bands from both sides of Offa's Dyke will battle for the 26th Welsh Open entertainment title in Newport on the weekend.

Welsh Open
  The action at the Riverside starts at 11.00am

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

The 26th Welsh Open Championship takes place this weekend (Saturday 17th February) with 14 bands competing for a first prize of £1000 and the magnificent CISWO Trophy, as well as the opportunity to be invited to the British Open Spring Festival.

Kick off

It all kicks off at 11.00am at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport, with the first of the bands giving showcasing their programmes for adjudicator Sheona White and a supportive audience. The defending champion is Ebbw Valley.

The day is compered by David Hayward who will provide full details of each programme and all his usual additional bits of information to add to the entertainment.

There are excellent facilities on site, plus easy nearby parking with a great food hall just over the road for those who wish to enjoy some of Newport's culinary delights.

Competing bands:

1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
2. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Daniel Hall)
4. Tylorstown (Rob Westacott)

Comfort break

5. Lympstone (Nigel Seaman)
6. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)
7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
8. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
9. Wantage (Chris King)
10. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

Comfort break

11. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
12. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea)
13. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
14. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

knds fairey

New identity evolution for Fairey

February 12 • A new partnership of tradition and innovation sees the KNDS Fairey Band take to the stage for the North West Regional Championships.

bbe

BBE seeks Projects Coordinator

February 12 • There is an exciting opportunity to join the Brass Bands England team.

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment on offer at Welsh Open

February 12 • 14 bands from both sides of Offa's Dyke will battle for the 26th Welsh Open entertainment title in Newport on the weekend.

Stevenage

Stevenage adjudicators announced

February 12 • The line-up of judges making the decisions in Stevenage have been announced.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top