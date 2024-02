Martin Green's passionate exploration of the brass banding world can be enjoyed in Cardiff this evening.

Ivor Novello award-winning musician and composer Martin Green's passionate exploration of brass banding, 'Love, Spit and Valve Oil' is being performed at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this evening (Thursday 15th February — 7.30pm)

Presented by Martin and Dr Robert Childs and set alongside Philip Sparke's spectacular 'Hymn of the Highlands' is sure to bring a very different look at the banding world right into the heart of the Welsh banding scene.