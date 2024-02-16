                 

New era for British Bandsman as title and archive purchased

The title and extensive archive of The British Bandsman magazine is now owned by Rob Tompkins.

British BANDSMAN
  The magazine was first published in 1887.

Friday, 16 February 2024

        

A new era has started in the ownership of The British Bandsman, with the announcement that agreement has been reached between Rob Tompkins and IBB Media Ltd for the sale of the rights to the magazine title and archive.

Rob Tompkins purchased the rights to its domain and social media platforms in June 2022. He said that he was "delighted"to add the title and an archive that includes photograph and digital images as well as the almost complete back catalogue of the 6143 issues of the magazine that started in 1887.

Long term aim

He stated: "When I purchased the online segment of The Bandsman I was aware it was only a small part of the extensive history of this iconic name.

I always had a long term aim to bring everything back under the ownership of one person to keep it together. I'm delighted that after conversation with Martin Gernon at IBB Media that I'm now able to announce that the sale has been agreed."

IBB Media Ltd purchased British Bandsman in 2018 from proprietor Kenny Crookston who had in turn owned it since 2015 through KGC Media Ltd. The final physical issue was published in June 2022.

Safe hands

In response, Martin Gernon from IBB Media added: "I'm delighted that the British Bandsman archive and magazine title have now been sold to Rob Tompkins and known it will be in safe hands.

Our best wishes go to Rob and his team for the continued success of The Bandsman."

4BR was informed that it is hoped that once the sale has been completed work will begin on making the archive available on-line as a searchable archive with purchase options.

I always had a long term aim to bring everything back under the ownership of one person to keep it togetherRob Tompkins

Digitising

Rob added: "Everyone will realise digitising and indexing 6143 issues of the magazine is a huge task and it is important that it is done well so we get the best from this banding history.

I would like to thank Martin Gernon at IBB Media for making this purchase possible and for his kind words. Without doubt this is a very big moment, but it is only the beginning of a much bigger project that I am excited to get started."

        

