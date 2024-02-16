Winter School addition to Elgar attractions

A new Elgar International Winter School course will take place this December.

4BR has been informed that a new Elgar International 'Winter School' will be held in December.

It follows the unprecedented demand that has led to an oversubscribed 'Summer School' in 2024, and will be led by conductor Paul Holland, the MD of Flowers Band.

It will also be held at Bromsgrove School in Worcestershire from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th December.

Tutor support

The new 'Elgar International Brass Band Winter School' (EIBBWS) will be supported by tutors Mark Wilkinson, Jonathan Bates, Daniel Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Les Neish and Steve Jones.

It is understood that the course will have a 'festive' flavour but also offer the opportunity to rehearse and perform challenging works in addition to new compositions for brass band.

Excited

Course Director, Carole Crompton told 4BR: "We are very excited to announce the latest addition to our 2024 portfolio and feel that the Winter School will bring a festive and challenging twist to our existing course offers.

We were keen to work with Paul once more, as the delegate feedback that we received from his debut course in 2022 was very positive."

Further information

The Winter School is residential and includes three nights' accommodation with 4 days full board. Applications will open on the 17th of February.

Further details and application form can be found by visiting www.eibbws.org.uk